On Aug. 25, Winnebago Industries subsidiary Grand Design RV announced the production of its 250,000th recreational vehicle.

In a news release, the company said it demonstrates the strong affinity campers have for the company’s line of travel trailers, fifth wheels, and toy haulers. The company marked the occasion and celebrated with employees and customers at their sold-out National Owner’s Rally in Elkhart, Indiana the following week.

After its founding in 2012, Grand Design RV became one of the fastest growing RV brands in the industry. The company’s continued dedication to craftsmanship, customer service, and industry-leading quality continue to make the brand a trusted choice with campers across North America.

“This is a monumental occasion for everyone at Grand Design RV," said President and CEO Don Clark. "Reaching this mark is not just a testament to the hard work and vision of our incredible team, but it is also a reflection of the trust and loyalty our customers have placed in us. We are committed to continuing to innovate and to produce RVs that exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Grand Design’s 250,000th RV symbolizes both the company’s journey and the memorable adventures it has enabled for countless families and individuals across the nation. It represents years of hard work, innovation, and a commitment to excellence by all involved with the brand.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank our extended Grand Design team - our devoted employees, loyal customers, and trusted dealers who have been instrumental in helping us reach this point,” said Clark. “Their support has made this achievement possible, and we are excited for the road that lies ahead.”

The Grand Design RV brand remains focused on its mission, which is to lead the industry in quality and innovation, while fostering a family-like connection among employees, customers, and dealers. Grand Design RV is headquartered in Middlebury, Indiana. It has become one of the fastest-growing RV companies in history and is consistently rated among the highest quality RV manufacturers.