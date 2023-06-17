Jurassic times call for Jurassic measures.

When Grafton resident Taylor Huinker returned to her hometown, she began looking for ways she could be involved further developing the area. She began asking community members for their thoughts and even started attending the Grafton Community Action meetings.

As a mother of two, Huinker recognized the need for updated playground equipment and hoped the development would others become more engaged in the community as well as make it a more inviting place to live.

Huinker then spearheaded a roughly $172,000 playground renovation project that brought Tyrannosaurus rex fossil play equipment to town, along with a new swing set, merry-go-round, spring rider and dirt scooper.

“It started out like, ‘Okay, maybe we can get a grant to get a swing set and a few other items,’ and then it evolved into having a T-rex skeleton,” said Huinker.

Once she got permission from the city and GCA to write a grant, she began reaching out to various companies and exploring their playground catalogs.

“Once I saw the T-rex skeleton, I was in love,” Huinker said. “It’s just something that nobody else has; it’s unique. Most children kind of grow up with an innate love of dinosaurs.”

Grafton was awarded the grant last fall through the Worth County Development Authority, and the play equipment came in just in time for summer. The equipment is installed, and the park is now waiting for the ground to be completed.

Huinker is throwing a grand opening celebration for the park on 2-4 p.m., Saturday, June 24, which will include liquid-nitrogen ice-cream making demonstrations courtesy of Huber Supply Company, as well as dinosaur tattoos, bubble stations and snacks.

“This is a fun and unique way to not only encourage the area’s children and families to come out and play in our park but potentially even out-of-town people will want to come to Grafton to come check out our cool T-rex,” Huinker said.

PHOTOS: 84th North Iowa Band Festival parade North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (1).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (2).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (3).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (4).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (5).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (6).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (7).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (8).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (9).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (10).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (11).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (12).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (13).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (14).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (15).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (16).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (17).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (18).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (19).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (20).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (21).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (22).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (23).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (24).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (25).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (26).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (27).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (28).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (29).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (30).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (31).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (32).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (33).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (34).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (35).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (36).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (37).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (38).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (39).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (40).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (41).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (42).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (43).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (44).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (45).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (46).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (47).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (48).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (49).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (50).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (51).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (52).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (53).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (54).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (55).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (56).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (57).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (58).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (59).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (60).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (61).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (62).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (63).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (64).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (65).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (66).JPG North Iowa Band Fest 2023 (67).JPG Lake Mills - Band Fest 2023 Veterans float - Band Fest 2023