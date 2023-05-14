It was a rainy day for graduation with wind chills in the 40s, but that did not stop the Osage Community High School Class of 2023 from turning their tassels and tossing their caps in the air. After four years, they passed through the doors as seniors for the final time.

This year's valedictorian was Cade Machin.

The Class of 2023 will be one of the last classes to have gone through quarantine while in high school. That is all in the past as these graduates prepare for life in the workforce, in college, in the military, or whatever other path they choose to travel.

It was the 136th Osage class to graduate. On May 14, 86 seniors crossed the stage. They did not look back.