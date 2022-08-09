Governor Reynolds visits Mansion Museum, views Terry Branstad memorabilia

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds recently contacted Winnebago Historical Society officials, seeking to visit the Mansion Museum in Forest City. On Aug. 5, she witnessed the vast collection of memorabilia items in the Mansion’s Terry Branstad Room as part of a full VIP tour.

“We have a percentage of the items he gave us on display,” said WHS President Dan Davis. “He gave us things from both his first and second administrations. I think the real reason she was interested in visiting was the Branstad stuff.”

Davis noted that a dedication ceremony for the new wing and vault next to the library is planned for Sept. 11. He said that former Governor Branstad, a Winnebago County native, plans to attend the dedication as well as his class reunion this fall.

“He donated money ($10,000) to the vault as well,” Davis said.

Former/honorary director and grant writer Jim Oulman estimated that about half the donated Branstad items are currently displayed.

“The Branstad Room has probably been here for at least 10 or 15 years,” Oulman said. “We had things from his first administration when he left. He’s been good to us. It’s the story of a local boy that does well.”

Upon entering the Branstad room, originally a pool room, Governor Reynolds said “Oh, my gosh, this is so nice that you have this. Wow, it would be so hard to pick and choose because it’s just incredible.”

Reynolds pointed to several pictures and said that they brought back memories of her time spent with Governor Branstad. She also noted the decades-long Iowa Governor's Charity Steer Shows in which Branstad participated. She noted she’ll have a steer again at this year's Iowa State Fair.

“That’s just one of so many things he did,” Reynolds said. “The list is so long. He had a work ethic like I’ve never seen.”

Former WHS President Riley Lewis noted that Branstad, Winnebago Industries founder John K. Hanson, and Eldean Borg, who was the moderator of Iowa Press for so many years, all graduated from Forest City High School.

“I wonder how many people knew that those guys (Branstad and Borg) grew up about four miles apart in rural Iowa,” said Lewis, noting that it never stopped them from engaging in some very healthy debates on issues.

Despite a nearly two-hour visit, Reynolds said she wished she could have seen even more.

“I know I’ll be back,” Reynolds said. “There was so much. That’s probably not even one-tenth of it.”

Reynolds asked if the society had secured any items from Branstad’s U.S. Ambassador to China role, which has not happened so far.

“That’s probably the next thing; you’ll have to do that next,” she said.

Lewis, who served as a tour guide, announced that the 9/11 dedication of the new vault could be considered as a celebration of Terry Branstad too.

“We know there are a lot of people that would like to connect with him now that he’s been out of the picture,” Lewis said. “So, it’s going to be a homecoming for Terry.

Lewis noted that the Mansion is in a historic district of the city, citing the 1874 Trinity Lutheran Church that housed migrants to the area long ago, as well as the City Hall building that was the Summit Hotel. He said that the Forest City Post Office next door was dedicated just prior to World War II and that Charlie Thompson built the Mansion, which the society purchased in 1976, at the same time he was building the Summit Hotel.

Governor Reynolds checked out an 1890 baby cradle in the Mansion’s front parlor and witnessed Riley Lewis fire up a player piano with music rolls.

“That is awesome,” said Reynolds as Lewis noted that they had the words too, if she wanted to sing along. She also saw the Winnebago Industries Room and it was noted during the visit that WHS board member Harlan Rodberg worked on the first Winnebago motorhome in 1966.

In what was Charlie Thompson’s office, she saw Winnebago County memorabilia including a 1920 list of original donors to Pilot Knob, which was dedicated in 1925. She also was shown a photo of the men from the Civilian Conservation Corps that worked to build Pilot Knob.

Reynolds also toured the former hotel guest room, Mr. Thompson’s bedroom and room of Ida Fuller (renowned for dance crew performances worldwide), the Sylvan Hugelen Room in honor of the former Leland aviator, and more.

“This place never ends,” said Reynolds as she peered at the inside of the new vault that is still under construction. “It’s incredible. I love doing my 99 county tours. It’s such an opportunity to find gems like this.”

Reynolds said so much talent from small, local communities can help encourage Iowa’s younger generation.

“I love that Governor Branstad was from here,” Reynolds said. “It’s so much fun to see so much of his history here.”

In a brief question and answer session, Gov. Reynolds advocated the urgency of being firm with China. She lamented the fact that China has not lived up to its agricultural trade agreement with the United States, saying it hasn’t progressed to phase two despite some significant purchases. Reynolds also noted that she is working with Republican state legislators to protect Iowa farm ground and keep it in the hands of Iowa farmers.

“It is a belief we have to strive for, not letting them steal our currency and get away with currency manipulation,” she said. “They need to be held accountable for that and they also need us, especially here in Iowa where we feed the world. That’s something we do really well.”

Reynolds said that the Joe Biden Administration is exhibiting weakness on the world stage, calling it a problem.

“Peace through strength, it works,” Reynolds said. “There need to be lines to not be crossed. They need to know that’s real. Right now, I don’t think it’s real at all.”

She noted that Iowa Republicans are phasing out the inheritance tax and striving to keep young people in local communities through apprenticeships such as the John V. Hanson Career Center in Forest City. She also touted Iowa’s recent investments into Broadband availability throughout the state.

“This will be a game-changer,” she said. “We’re positioned to hit areas that don’t have it yet. We’ve still got a lot of work to do, but we’re already way ahead of a lot of states because we started addressing Broadband first.”

Reynolds cited her administration’s unwavering support for local law enforcement.

“If you own a business, why would you want to open it in Minneapolis when it may get looted, broken into, or burnt down,” Reynolds said.