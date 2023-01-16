Governor appoints Norman district judge; Hancock County seeks to fill vacancy

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Jan. 11 announced the appointment of Hancock County Attorney Blake Norman as a district judge in Iowa Judicial Election District 2A.

Norman will fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of District Court Judge James Drew. District 2A includes Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell, Winnebago, and Worth Counties.

Norman of Garner received his undergraduate degree from the University of Northern Iowa and his law degree from the Drake University Law School, graduating with high honors. He has served as the Hancock County Attorney during the past five years. Norman has been instrumental in the litigation of a number of high-profile legal cases. Previously, he served as an assistant county attorney in Cerro Gordo County and Scott County after passing the bar exam in 2012.

Norman has recently been instrumental through his service on the county's committee overseeing the restoration and repair of the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner. He has helped organized engineering services and contractor participation for the related projects, including an east-side vestibule addition, northwest tower and roof repairs, new HVAC systems in the county courthouse and law enforcement center, and updates on the courthouse exterior and grounds.

Hancock County supervisors wasted no time to initiate the process of finding Norman’s permanent replacement as county attorney at their Jan. 16 meeting. The board unanimously approved of filling the vacancy by appointment.

County Auditor Michelle Eisenman estimated that filling the appointment via an appointment process, rather than the other option of holding a special election, could save about $25,000 in election-related costs. Notices are planned to be published in local newspapers during the week of Jan. 23. The board set a deadline of 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 for applications for the position to be received by the Hancock County Auditor’s office. Supervisors suggested that interviews with selected candidates could commence the following week.

Norman is assisting the board in its search for his successor. He estimated that it may be feasible to have a new county attorney on the job by early to mid-March.

“I’ve had a couple of people reach out to me, saying they might be interested in applying,” said Norman, noting that his final day with the county is tentatively set for Feb. 9, which in all likelihood could be his final day. As of the weekly supervisors meeting, Norman had not yet submitted his required written letter of resignation, which he assured the board would be coming within days.

“I’m waiting for the final date and Judge Drew to return from vacation,” Norman said. “By the end of Tuesday or Wednesday, I should know and will send that letter of resignation formally.”

Norman noted that in addition to assisting with the search for his successor – he will request a cover letter, resume, and three writing samples (among other things) from applicants – he will continue to assist in various legal capacities until his last day.

“I can cover and I can do contracts,” Norman said. “I just cannot do any contesting. I cannot practice on any contested matters.”

Norman said that Winnebago County Attorney Kelsey Beenken informed him she could be willing to cover for Hancock County in the transition period between its county attorneys.

“It could, frankly, be up to mid-March,” Norman said to supervisors. “There will be a lot of work associated with covering the county. This could be an hourly wage or you could do it per day, if she is okay with that.”

Norman said that if a pay-per-day arrangement could be reached, it may save some money for the county.

“If you pay per day, it’s just a set amount,” Norman said. “That can help keep the budget from skyrocketing. For example, trials can make the amount rise quickly on an hourly wage. You could cap the hours. She’ll try to limit it as much as possible.”

Norman recommended possibly paying $80 an hour. He cited $65 per hour, which is what court-appointed attorneys currently receive, as being the low end of the hourly pay range for interim attorney services.

“I’m excited for you, but I’m sad for us,” Supervisor Chair Greiman said. “You did this at a young age.”

“This has been a goal for a long time,” Norman said. “I didn’t think it would happen this quick, but it did. I’ll be the youngest one by far. It’s been 12 years since they’ve had a vacancy. I will be up for retention in 2024. It’ll be good. I’m excited about it. It’s been a fun five years here. It went fast.”

Chair Greiman said “(help) find us a good one if you can.”

Goodbyes have not been said yet, especially since Norman will not be moving out of town.

“A lot of this is word of mouth,” said Norman, noting he’d do whatever he can to assist the search. “The people who are really qualified, it’s a short list.”