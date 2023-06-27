June 25 was an historic day for Winnebago County in Forest City. Longtime Iowa Governor and former U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad helped area residents celebrate the preservation of history at the Mansion Museum vault dedication.

The afternoon started in a standing-room-only 1874 Trinity Church (due to rainy weather) with music performed by the Albertson family of Leland, comments from Winnebago Historical Society board members and Branstad, and a formal ribbon cutting. The new concrete, climate-controlled, and fireproof vault was named the Jim Oulman vault in honor of the retired Winnebago Industries engineer as well as longtime Historical Society contributor and board member, who spearheaded the project.

The skies cleared enough for everyone to relocate to the front lawn of the Mansion for a new standing eagle wood carving unveiling and photos with Gov. Branstad before heading inside for tours as well as individual conversations with the native governor and ambassador. Gov. Branstad also signed copies of his biography with book copies for sale in the Mansion’s Branstad room.

“I want to thank the Albertsons ‘from Leland,’” Branstad said. “That’s where I’m from, Leland, Iowa.”

The Albertsons also noted that Leland was well-represented at the event, saying it was an honor, all their extended family members were notified, and a large contingent of them was on hand.

Branstad reminisced about growing up in Winnebago County. As he often does, he credited his eighth grade Forest City history and civics teacher, Fred Smith, for helping spark his interest in politics. Branstad vividly recalled participating in a mock trial with closing arguments being held in the Winnebago County Courthouse.

“That was something and that really impressed me,” Branstad said.

The Republican Branstad said he has an “elephant” collection from his days as Iowa governor and was recently given another elephant for the collection.

“I’m pleased to donate that and a number of books (to the WHS),” he said. “I’ve donated a number of books and we’re going to add a few more here today.”

“I have a lot of wonderful memories of growing up on a farm in Leland,” Branstad said. “That is where I gained work ethic that I learned at an early age.”

“I have great memories of teachers and community support here,” he continued. “This is really a wonderful homecoming for me to come back!”

Branstad noted the importance of preserving the Forest City Summit and other newspapers that are housed in the new vault, which were the impetus for starting the project.

“I had a great relationship with Ben Carter, who was the longtime publisher,” Branstad said. “These small-town newspapers played a really important role in helping keep us informed about what was happening in our community.”

Branstad is the head of the World Food Prize Foundation and spoke about his work there. Part of its mission is to reduce hunger by providing means for sustainable agriculture.

“I’m really proud to be part of that organization,” said Branstad, noting its fundraising efforts and the fact it will hold a large Iowa summit “to do what we can here in Iowa to prevent hunger. It’s on Sept. 7 and that is free to the public.”

Asked what he deemed as his greatest accomplishment as governor, Branstad replied quickly that it was diversifying the Iowa economy. He noted the start of investments in biodiesel and wind energy.

“Part of what I did was travel the world to market Iowa agricultural products, but I also tried to attract agriculture companies to Iowa.”

Branstad maintained that his successor, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, is doing a great job. He said Reynolds first caught his eye with the good idea to expand driver’s license offices to county courthouses prior to her becoming lieutenant governor.

“She’s continued to work on attracting more businesses and jobs to Iowa to make Iowa more competitive,” said Branstad before noting “she sent me a picture from her visit to the (Mansion) museum. I know she has been through the museum and has an understanding of its importance.”

Branstad said he never imagined he would be a U.S. ambassador. He told how it happened, saying its roots dated back to when he signed a sister state agreement with a province of China as governor in 1983 to promote culture, education, trade, agriculture, and more. He said a 50-person Iowa delegation traveled to the China province in 1984. By April 29, 1985, now China President Xi Jinping was meeting with him in the Iowa Governor’s Office. It was the start of a long relationship with the former Chinese secretary of agriculture that extended to the second stint as governor for Iowa’s and the nation’s longest-serving governor. Branstad recalled one conversation with Xi Jinping clearly.

“He spend 45 minutes telling me how much he loved Iowa,” Branstad said.

“Xi Jinping treated us well, but I don’t agree with his policies now,” Branstad continued. “He’s been a hard liner and has gone along with the communist party. He’s a smart guy and he wants China to be a world leader. It is an area of disagreement.”

Branstad also provided insight on becoming the China ambassador appointment of 45th U.S. President Donald Trump. He said Trump’s son, Eric, who was in charge of Trump’s campaign told his father about his relationship with Xi Jinping. Branstad said Trump called him to the stage at an event and said “Branstad can take care of China.”

He said he didn’t know if his wife, Chris, would ever agree to it, but when he was away on a trip, his three grown children told her it would be an opportunity of a lifetime.

“When I returned, my wife said ‘don’t assume I’m against it,’” Branstad said.

“We had a family meeting,” said Branstad, noting that they agreed to meet with Trump in his office at Trump Tower. “He looks at my wife and says ‘do you want to do this?’” She said ‘yes’ and that was it.”

Back at the Mansion, the new vault was packed with a large crowd of visitors for the first time. The vault’s namesake, Jim Oulman, was there with a camera taking photos and receiving many congratulatory thank you greetings. A plaque with Oulman’s name was placed on the door.

“Keep in mind this was not a one-man job,” Oulman said. “It really wasn’t a one-man job, but I appreciate the thought.”

Oulman wrote all the grants and headed the fundraising efforts for the nearly $130,000 project. He engineered and designed the vault, working closely with the general contractor, La Harv Construction, on all the specifications.

“We had some expertise. He basically got the thing going and then he followed it through,” said WHS President Dan Davis, noting the board has been very fortunate to have Oulman. “Without Jim Oulman, this would not have happened.”

Winnebago Historical Society Vice President Riley Lewis estimated that at least 145 people attended the event. Visitors gathered on the Mansion’s front lawn where Gov. Branstad posed for photos alongside guests in front of the new eagle wood carving completed just days earlier by Gary Keenan of Iowa State Fair and worldwide fame. Riley Lewis and his wife, Kris, donated funds for the costs of creating and maintaining the art that will bring joy to people for years to come.

“It’s a nice donation,” said Branstad while observing the craftsmanship of the eagle carving.

Lewis showed members of the public, many of them children, how the Winnebago Historical Society is evaluating a section of the tree trunk that was transformed into the eagle carving, and counting rings, to more accurately determine its exact age. The burr oak tree was estimated at approximately 180 years old. Lewis noted a very dark ring that experts feel emerged when the tree first encountered health problems around 2010.

Local scouts, along with their parents and siblings, provided refreshments for guests throughout the special event.

“Officially, we are opening the Winnebago Historical Society vault,” said Davis before providing clarification. “It’s actually the Jim Oulman vault.”