Gov. Reynolds visits Mitchell County Fair

On Aug. 5, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds visited the 2022 Mitchell County Fair, touring the animal barns and stopping for photos at the Cedar River Complex Events Center. It was a hot day for a visit to Osage, but Reynolds said it was worth her while as she advocated for government support of county fairs.

FFA student Tyler Sprung helped show Reynolds around the 99 exhibitors’ work on display, with 273 exhibits, including 38 Clover Kid exhibits, according to Sprung.

Sprung praised those chosen to go on to the Iowa State Fair – considered one of the greatest in the United States – a success that would be impossible without the 99 county fairs between the Mississippi River and the Missouri River.

“'Building the Future’ is the theme this year,” Sprung told the governor.

According to Reynolds, she does not make it to every county fair in Iowa, but she tries her best to visit as many as possible. She was a 4-H student when she was young. Now she has grandchildren who show steers and heifers at the Madison County Fair.

“I push it,” Reynolds said of her support for county fairs. “It brings families together. It showcases what the kids are doing. They spend so much time and put so much work into getting livestock ready. It teaches them so many lessons. You have to show up every day. You have to compete. A lot of times they end up selling their animals. It’s a life cycle.”

Reynolds said that in accordance, in the budget every year, her office supports county fairs with an Iowa State appropriation: “Which is really important. They’re self-sufficient, but that makes a big difference in helping to sustain them.”

As well, with a makeshift fair during 2020, Mitchell County Fair Board President Adam Norby found COVID-19 relief essential in bouncing back from economic hardship.

Reynolds said she was able to allocate federal funds during COVID-19, which helped fill the gap until county fairs were again turning a profit by bringing families to grandstand events.

“We had some relief funding that helped us to keep the fair running when we weren’t having income come in,” Norby said to Reynolds, who agreed pandemic relief was important to these iconic rural gatherings, which she contends bring value to both the community and the economy.