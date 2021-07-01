Gov. Reynolds tries top 10 burger at Hobo House, talks COVID-19 recovery

The notoriety of Mary Jo’s Hobo House as a top burger establishment in Iowa helped facilitate a short-notice dinner stop from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on June 18.
Owner and operator Mary Jo Hughes of the iconic breakfast and lunch establishment in Britt said the governor saw in the Travel Iowa guide that Hobo House is “one of the top 10 burger joints in the state.”
She said an aide of the governor called in advance with 24-hour notice of Reynolds' desire to visit the small business on her 99-county tour of Iowa.
While she has been public about the business’s adverse economic impacts from the COVID-19, Hughes said it was the first opportunity she has had to discuss it personally with the governor.
“She is wanting to see how small businesses have fared,” Hughes said. “She asked about aid we received and how we got through different things. She wanted to know what things we did to get through it.”
Hughes said she and her staff made many cutbacks during lien times of the pandemic, including fewer supplies, food and drink, and even trash pickup. Some temporary staff cutbacks occurred and Hughes did more herself, but there was more delivery of orders to customers that helped ease the economic toll of COVID-19.
“It’s getting better now at about 75 percent of what we had for business before the pandemic,” Hughes said. “We need tourists. They drift over here from the museum, but it’s coming around now. We were really honored to have the governor stop here.”
Britt’s National Hobo Museum, silent during COVID-19, can do more than celebrate hobos traveling the country and hopping on rail cars. It could bring back business for Hobo House and other area businesses, according to Hughes. The same can be said for the return of Britt’s annual National Hobo Convention.
Hughes said the governors’ visit was a highlight for her and her staff. She said Reynolds ordered a steel wheel burger and fries. The governor also posed for several photos and left her signature, which will add to the history of enduring restaurant.
“As a small business, she really wanted to see how we are faring now,” Hughes said.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.