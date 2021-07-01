Gov. Reynolds tries top 10 burger at Hobo House, talks COVID-19 recovery

The notoriety of Mary Jo’s Hobo House as a top burger establishment in Iowa helped facilitate a short-notice dinner stop from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on June 18.

Owner and operator Mary Jo Hughes of the iconic breakfast and lunch establishment in Britt said the governor saw in the Travel Iowa guide that Hobo House is “one of the top 10 burger joints in the state.”

She said an aide of the governor called in advance with 24-hour notice of Reynolds' desire to visit the small business on her 99-county tour of Iowa.

While she has been public about the business’s adverse economic impacts from the COVID-19, Hughes said it was the first opportunity she has had to discuss it personally with the governor.

“She is wanting to see how small businesses have fared,” Hughes said. “She asked about aid we received and how we got through different things. She wanted to know what things we did to get through it.”

Hughes said she and her staff made many cutbacks during lien times of the pandemic, including fewer supplies, food and drink, and even trash pickup. Some temporary staff cutbacks occurred and Hughes did more herself, but there was more delivery of orders to customers that helped ease the economic toll of COVID-19.