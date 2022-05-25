 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Reynolds to be featured guest at June 5 Republican event in Britt

Hancock and Winnebago County Republicans will hold their "Red, White, Blue, and You" fundraising event at 5 p.m. on June 5 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

This year's event will feature Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Iowa Secretary of State Mike Naig, and Republican National Committee Iowa Representatives Tamara Scott and Steve Scheffler.

Family fun and a meal will be provided at the fairgrounds' Three Season Building, 2210 Jewell Avenue in Britt. There will be a pie auction, snow cones, and a gun raffle. Free-will donations will be received.

