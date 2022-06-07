Gov. Reynolds, Sec. Naig lead Republican election push in Britt on June 5

In its second year, Hancock County Republicans expanded the annual “Red, White, Blue, and You” family values event. They partnered with Winnebago County Republicans to bring Gov. Kim Reynolds and Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig to Britt to fire up the faithful June 5.

“When we show up, we win!” Reynolds said. “Let’s go get it done. God bless you, God bless this state, and God bless the United States.”

The governor’s comments came on the same day that she received former U.S. President Donald Trump’s formal endorsement. She called it an honor to have Trump’s support.

“In Iowa, we are creating jobs, cutting taxes, supporting our farmers, law enforcement and fighting for life,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds also talked at length about inflation, which she said is being driven by the policies of President Joe Biden. She mentioned that she has cut taxes on three different occasions since becoming Iowa’s 43rd governor.

“I am running for re-election to fight for parents and the unborn, to protect hard-working taxpayers and your hard-earned money, to support law enforcement, and keep our communities safe,” Reynolds said.

Hundreds of Hancock and Winnebago County Republicans contributed free-will donations to help both counties support GOP candidates. They also partook in a grilled pork loin meal, free snow cones, and a pie auction and raffle at the Three Seasons Building on the Hancock County District Fair Grounds.

Naig echoed and expanded on Reynolds' statements.

“Thank you for keeping our state open for business,” Naig said following Reynolds' remarks. “That is huge.”

He said Iowa has overcome incredible challenges in recent years. He noted that the ever-higher costs of inputs, fertilizer, and fuel have all become too expensive, citing an 85% increase in the price of gasoline since Biden took office.

“Leadership matters,” Naig said. “It matters at the federal level, the state level, and the local level. There are significant increases in prices at the pump and grocery store, not to mention the supply chain disruptions we’re seeing. There’s runaway inflation. It’s out of control. It is essential to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate.”

He contrasted increased taxes and hardships for the next generation of farmers coming from Washington, D.C., but lower state taxes and legislation to make farming easier for Iowa’s new generation.

“Make no mistake, I don’t think Iowans are falling for this,” he said. “We kept this state moving forward, even in some very, very challenging times.”

He said the Republican-led state leadership is getting results for all Iowans, balancing budgets and cutting taxes. He noted being proud of the work of the Legislature to return money to taxpayers.

“Prosperity can spread all across this state from river to river,” Naig said.

Naig said Democrats’ attempts to remake agriculture and transition to electric vehicles and infrastructure are making the country dependent on foreign sources of oil when it was self-sufficient just a few short months ago. He said it is also making the United States dependent on foreign sources of batteries.

“I get the chance to get up every day and work for the greatest agriculture state in the nation,” Naig said. “God made Iowa for agriculture. We have the best farmers and most innovation in the world. We can’t take that for granted, even for a second.”

Other event speakers included Republican National Committee Iowa Representatives Tamara Scott and Steve Scheffler.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

