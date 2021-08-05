Gov. Reynolds names HCHS's Schleuger of Britt to Iowa State Board of Health

A seat on the Iowa State Board of Health has been given to a local north central Iowa nurse.

Britt’s Chelcee Schleuger, the director of Hancock County Health System’s Community Health, will join the board. The first meeting she will attend is scheduled for Sept.8.

According to a news release, the State Board of Health is responsible for overseeing Iowa's response to the pandemic, and now has all its open seats filled. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently announced she filled seven seats on the State Board of Health. Along with Schleuger the following Iowans were selected: Fred Schuester, Nick Ryan, Lisa Czyzewicz, Donald McFarlane, Andrew Allen, and Sandra McGrath.

“My goal is to represent rural Iowa,” Schleuger said. “I feel it is important for our small counties to have a voice in all aspects of Public Health. I am also ready to continue discussion on moving forward in our current pandemic.”

The board hasn't met since May because of the vacant seven seats on the board. A total of 11 people sit on the board. The board is filled with medical and health professionals appointed by Reynolds.

