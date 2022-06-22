Goodenow of Ewing Funeral Home is selected for national leadership program

Abby Goodenow, CFSP, of Ewing Funeral Home in Britt, Kanawha, Clarion, Belmond, and Dows is one of 20 funeral service professionals selected as a member of 2022-2023 class of the National Funeral Directors Association’s National Emerging Leaders Program.

NFDA President Randy Anderson, CFSP, and CCO, said the selected program participants will develop leadership skills to serve them well in any settings. This could be in their funeral home, professional associations, communities, or beyond.

“Congratulations to Abby for being selected as a member of our 2022-23 National Emerging Leaders Program class.” Anderson said. “Helping funeral professionals build sustainable businesses and become pillars in their communities is an integral part of NFDA’s mission. As Abby and the other members of our 2022-23 class make their way through the National Emerging Leaders Program, they will develop the essential skills they need to become strong leaders.”

NFDA is the world’s leading and largest funeral service association, serving more than 20,000 individual members who represent nearly 11,000 funeral homes in the United States and 49 countries around the world.

“I’m very honored to have been selected for this program," Goodenow said. "I am excited to grow in leadership and apply what I will learn in the coming year.”

Funeral service professionals from the United States and Canada were invited to apply for one of 20 seats in the National Emerging Leadership Program.

“Abby represents the best that funeral service has to offer," said Michael Ewing, CFSP, Ewing Funeral Home owner and funeral director. "She is one of the finest young funeral directors in our state and we are proud of her many accomplishments."

Brianne Ewing, Ewing Funeral Home owner and business manager, said “Abby is always seeking out ways to improve herself to better care for the families in our communities, and I admire that trait a great deal.”

The year-long program will start and end at the 2022 and 2023 NFDA Leadership Conferences. The 2022 NFDA Leadership Conference will take place in mid-July in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. In addition to meeting during the NFDA Leadership Conference, participants will meet virtually approximately eight times throughout the year to learn from experts, both from within the profession and from outside authorities.

“I look forward to meeting Abby during our upcoming Leadership Conference and getting to know her during the next year as she makes her way through the National Emerging Leaders Program,” Anderson said.

