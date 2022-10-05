Good Samaritan Society in Forest City celebrated 100 years on Oct. 4

The Good Samaritan Society – Forest City celebrated 100 years of senior care and services. In fact, all Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society locations honored their last century during the week.

The Society is an organization deeply rooted in faith, compassion and community with more than 200 locations across the United States. Residents, families and employees are at the heart of the longstanding organization.

It began with the Rev. August “Dad” Hoeger, a small home in Arthur, North Dakota, and a passion for healing through ministry and compassionate, quality care. Dad Hoeger had a vision to serve a vulnerable population by offering the seniors and others in need a place to receive compassionate, skilled care, while also nurturing their spiritual health.

At Good Samaritan Society – Forest City, employees and residents celebrated the remarkable milestone with a picnic and entertainment on Oct. 4. This included barbeque, a band, and lawn chairs for some outdoor fun.

“This is an exciting time for the Good Samaritan Society,” Administrator Holly Brink said. “It is an honor to be part of the Forest City community. We are so grateful to our residents and families and proud of our employees for their relentless commitment to caring for our residents.”

Looking back at the last century also builds hope for the Good Samaritan Society’s future. It includes continuing to integrate and innovate with Sanford Health, where the individual organizations’ unique strengths can make them stronger together to help the Good Samaritan Society invest in the next century of serving those in need, according to a Sanford Health news release.

