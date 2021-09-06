Good old fashioned fun highlights 40th annual Britt Draft Horse Show

Despite the rainy start to Sept. 3, Dean Woodbury of Illinois (with Blue Ribbon Days/Farms) could be seen washing horses for a hitch show as could 9-year-old Rylen Sparrow of Nephi, Utah. The son of Tom and Brittany Sparrow, Rylen was prepping the swing/middle Percheron draft horse of a 6-hitch team.

“He was here last year and pretty much every year since he was born, he has been here,” Tim Sparrow said while mentoring his son. “This is the fourth generation to show here.”

LaVerne Steffen of Steffen Belgians in Plainview, Minnesota, was caring for 5-year-old Belgian horse, Chet, in the barn. He said he and his family have faithfully migrated to Britt annually for at least 15-20 years.

Show participants and spectators visited the Hancock County Agricultural Museum, which was open throughout the weekend show events. The museum features farm equipment, tools, and machines from a bygone era.

“We open it up during the horse show, Hobo Days, the fair, and when groups come in here from the schools and other places,” Mike Horstman said.