 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Good old fashioned fun highlights 40th annual Britt Draft Horse Show
0 comments
HANCOCK COUNTY

Good old fashioned fun highlights 40th annual Britt Draft Horse Show

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 40th annual Britt Draft Horse Show gathered horse-enthusiast participants and spectators from across the country on Sept. 3-5.

It featured a 1980s throwback day, and quickly managed a couple of small “hitches” such as a rainy start on opening day and the customary animals seeking at times to do their own thing. In the big Sunday show, 4-hitch competition was briefly halted when Borderland Clydesdales turned around and contacted the gates, but everyone including the animals were all right.

“It was a really good show,” said said Melodie Hiscocks of the Britt Draft Horse Show Association. “Because of rain on Friday, we moved some things around a little bit and pushed the main show back to 3 o’clock on Saturday. Everything was back on schedule by Sunday. We had a good crowd on Saturday and a very nice crowd on Sunday.”

The Sept. 4 throwback day to the early years of the show, which began in 1982, featured T-shirts saying “Party like it's 1982” and “80s are back.”

Show organizers invited the hitches and crews to celebrate the 1980s by dressing up in that decade’s attire on Sept. 4. Six prizes for attire were awarded as follows: First place - Zubrod's Percherons, Second place - Hemmersbach Percherons, Reserve - Roby's Belgians, Reserve - Goodell Clydesdales, Reserve - Steffen's Belgians, and Reserve - Apenhorst Belgians.

Despite the rainy start to Sept. 3, Dean Woodbury of Illinois (with Blue Ribbon Days/Farms) could be seen washing horses for a hitch show as could 9-year-old Rylen Sparrow of Nephi, Utah. The son of Tom and Brittany Sparrow, Rylen was prepping the swing/middle Percheron draft horse of a 6-hitch team.

“He was here last year and pretty much every year since he was born, he has been here,” Tim Sparrow said while mentoring his son. “This is the fourth generation to show here.”

LaVerne Steffen of Steffen Belgians in Plainview, Minnesota, was caring for 5-year-old Belgian horse, Chet, in the barn. He said he and his family have faithfully migrated to Britt annually for at least 15-20 years.

Show participants and spectators visited the Hancock County Agricultural Museum, which was open throughout the weekend show events. The museum features farm equipment, tools, and machines from a bygone era.

“We open it up during the horse show, Hobo Days, the fair, and when groups come in here from the schools and other places,” Mike Horstman said.

The recently crowned (Hobo Days) 2021 Little Miss Britt Charlotte McNeese, daughter of Hunter and Maria McNeese, was distributing ribbons to show winners, which was one of the first large obligations of her new crown. Helping her were Hancock County District Fair Princess Bristelle Bakken and Queen Paige Roberts, both of Garner. Andrew Stalheim of Amery, Wisconsin, judged competitions all three days. He and his family have about 40 head of Clydesdales. He worked with draft horses for Budweiser for nearly a decade.

In the youth show on Sept. 3, Kynseth Zubrod of Zubrod Percherons in Oklahoma placed first in decorating, crafting an elaborate mane on her horse. Fourth-place Levi Schreiber of Schreiber’s Percherons of Plainview, Minnesota, used a non-traditional approach, sitting atop his horse and standing on the nearby gate, rather than standing on a stool.

“Most kids stand on the stool but one, in order to get closer, just jumped up on the horse’s neck,” announcer Rich Greenlee said.

Kolton Zubrod and Kynseth Zubrod of Oklahoma placed first in junior and senior showmanship, respectively. Zubrod Percherons horses, Autumn and Electra, also won the 4-and-older and 5-and-older hater competition. Welton Ridge’s Sapphire and MBS Darling Doll took first in the halter pairs.

One crowd favorite during the big Sunday grandstand show was a longtime guest at the Britt Draft Horse Shown, known best by “Bubba” (Loftin) from Louisiana. Announcer Greenlee encouraged him to let loose some of his famous hog calls, which he did and tipped his hat at rode past the grandstand. He was riding with Roby’s Belgians of Rockwell City in a 3-horse “unicorn” competition.

“When I was hitching I hated this class,” Greenlee said. “The lead horse really cannot pull the whole wagon. It takes a super, super broke horse to be up front.”

Melodie Hiscocks said the unicorn competition is when two horses are on the wagon and one is out front leading.

“That horse out there in front has to be confident and love to show,” she said. Hiscocks noted that Loftin showed Belgians for a number of years during past the Britt horse shows.

Along with the throwback day spurring memories, a number of spectators also enjoyed glancing through historical photos of old Britt Draft Horse Show programs on exhibit during the show. One of them was Marvin Hildebrandt who traveled to Britt from Sumner, Iowa.

“My uncle actually used to drive a 6-horse hitch,” Hildebrandt said. “It brings back good memories.”

Perhaps, Rich Greenlee summed it all up best, saying "draft horse people are just some of the greatest, greatest people in the world." 

And they gather in Britt every year.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

SHOW RESULTS

September 3 show results:

Junior Decorator - 1st Place - Levi Schreiber, 2nd Place - Grant Goodell; Senior Decorater - 1st Place - Kynseth Zubrod, 2nd Place - Jase Goodell, 3rd Place - Molly Kann, 4th Place - Jack Schreiber; Junior Showmanship - 1st Place - Kolton Zubrod, 2nd Place - Levi Schreiber, 3rd Place - Grant Goodell, 4th Place - Kale Steffen, 5th Place - Kole Goodell, 6th Place - Kroy Steffen; Senior Showmanship - 1st Place - Kynseth Zubrod, 2nd Place - Jack Schreiber, 3rd Place - Jase Goodell; 4 and Younger Halter - 1st Place - Zubrod's Autumn, 2nd Place - Hersch Belgians' Trixie, 3rd Place - Steffen's Belgians' Blake, 4th Place - Welton Ridge's Sapphire; 5 and Older Halter - 1st Place - Zubrod's Electra, 2nd Place - Stillbrooks Clydesdales' Allure, 3rd Place - Steffen's Belgians' Diesle, 4th Place - Schreiber's Percherons' Lance, 5th Place - Welton Ridge's Leona, 6th Place - Roby's Belgians' Dan, 7th Place - Oakdale Belgians' Setter; Halter Pairs - 1st Place - Welton Ridge's Sapphire and MBS Darling Doll, 2nd Place - Steffen's Belgians' Blake and Diesle, 3rd Place - Schreiber's Percherons' Lance and Harley; Supreme Champion Halter - Zubrod's Autumn; Reserve Champion Halter - Hersch Belgians' Trixie.

September 4 show results:

Youth & Amateur Show/Junior Cart - 1st Place - Grant Goodell, 2nd Place - Levi Schreiber , 3rd Place - Rylen Sparrow, 4th Place - Kole Goodell, 5th Place - Kroy Steffen , 6th Place - Kinsley Steffen, Reserve - Maci Bassness; Senior Cart - 1st Place - Jack Schreiber , 2nd Place - Kynseth Zubrod, 3rd Place - Mya Ridgely, 4th Place - Molly Kann, 5th Place - Holly Herschberger; Junior Team - 1st Place - Levi Schreiber, 2nd Place - Grant Goodell, 3rd Place - Kale Steffen; Senior Team - 1st Place - Kynseth Zubrod, 2nd Place - Jack Schreiber , 3rd Place - Mya Ridgely , 4th Place - Hailey Herschberger; Senior Driver (Age 60+) 4-Horse Hitch - 1st Place - Merle Brooks, 2nd Place - Roger Pittman; Grandstand Show/Ladies Cart - 1st Place - Yoder Hay Co., Bailey Reimer; 2nd Place - Hemmersbach Percherons, Lori Hemmersbach ; 3rd Place - Steffen's Belgians, Lori Steffen; 4th Place - Zubrod's Percherons, Shelby Peyton; 5th Place - Goodell Clydesdales, Allison Radcliff; 6th Place - Welton Ridge Farms, Ashley Connell; Reserve - Young Living Essential Oils; Reserve - Maker Farms, Jessica Banowetz; Reserve - Oakdale Belgians, Tabitha Good; Mens Cart - 1st Place - Roby's Belgians, Josh Henkenius; 2nd Place - Blue Ribbon Days, Dean Woodbury; 3rd Place - Meadowlake Belgians, Eli Yoder; 4th Place - Pittman Percherons, Marc Pittman; 5th Place - Apenhorst Belgians, Lynn Apenhorst; 6th Place - Stillbrooks Clydesdales, Merle Brooks; Reserve - Schreiber's Percherons, Clint Schreiber; Reserve - Hersch Belgians, Aaron Moser; Reserve - Stillbrooks Clydesdales, Merle Brooks; Team - 1st Place - Zubrod Percherons, Dr. Chad Zubrod; 2nd Place - Steffen's Belgians, Matt Steffen; 3rd Place - Yoder Hay Co., Enos Yoder; 4th Place - Welton Ridge Farms, Steven Connell; 5th Place - Hemmersbach Percherons, Lori Hemmersbach ; 6th Place - Young Living, Georgia Terry; Reserve - Maker Farms, Jerry Maker; Reserve - Goodell Clydesdales, Jeff Goodell ; Reserve - Oakdale Belgians, Tabitha Good; Unicorn - 1st Place - Blue Ribbon Days, Dean Woodbury ; 2nd Place - Schreiber's Percherons, Brad Schreiber; 3rd Place - Roby's Belgians, Jade Ridgely; 4th Place - Pittman Percherons, Marc Pittman; 5th Place - Borderland Clydesdales, Jonni Biren; 6th Place - Apenhorst Belgians, Heather Apenhorst; Reserve - Meadowlake Belgians, David Cunningham; Reserve - Hersch Belgians, Aaron Moser; Reserve - Stillbrooks Clydesdales, Merle Brooks; 4-Horse Hitch - 1st Place - Yoder Hay Co., Enos Yoder; 2nd Place - Zubrod Percherons, Kynseth Zubrod; 3rd Place - Steffen's Belgians, Matt Steffen; 4th Place - Welton Ridge Farms, Steven Connell; 5th Place - Hemmersbach Percherons, Scot Sanders; 6th Place - Maker Farms, Jerry Maker; Reserve - Young Living, Haley Anderson; Reserve - Goodell Clydesdales; Reserve - Oakdale Belgians, George Crooks; 6-Horse Hitch - 1st Place - Blue Ribbon Days, Dean Woodbury; 2nd Place - Young Living, Tim Sparrow; 3rd Place - Yoder Hay Co., Enos Yoder; 4th Place - Zubrod Percherons, Dr. Chad Zubrod; 5th Place - Meadowlake Belgians, David Cunningham; 6th Place - Schreiber's Percherons, Brad Schreiber; 7th Place - Hersch Belgians, Aaron Moser; 8th Place - Welton Ridge Farms, Steven Connell; 9th Place - Steffen's Belgians, Matt Steffen;10th Place - Pittman Percherons, Marc Pittman, 11th Place - Borderland Clydesdales, Brad Delgaty; 12th Place - Goodell Clydesdales, Jeff Goodell; 13th Place - Hemmersbach Percherons, Scot Sanders; 14th Place - Maker Farms, Jerry Maker; 15th Place - Oakdale Belgians, Joshua Good,16th Place - Stillbrooks Clydesdales, Darin Brooks; 17th Place - Apenhorst Belgians, Lynn Apenhorst; 18th Place - Roby's Belgians, Lavern Yoder.

September 5 show results:

Ladies Cart - 1st Place - Schreiber's Percherons, Mary Schreiber; 2nd Place - Blue Ribbon Days, Alli Woodbury; 3rd Place - Hersch Belgians, Heather Herschberger; 4th Place - Pittman Percherons, Traci Pittman; 5th Place - Roby's Belgians, Megan Scheppler; 6th Place - Borderland Clydesdales, Jonni Biren; Reserve - Meadowlake Belgians, Katherine Smith; Reserve - Apenhorst Belgians, Jackie Apenhorst; Mens Cart -1st Place - Hemmersbach Percherons, Scot Sanders; 2nd Place - Yoder Hay Co., Bud Miller; 3rd Place - Zubrod Percherons, Brad Klinger; 4th Place - Steffen's Belgians, Matt Steffen; 5th Place - Maker Farms, Jerry Maker; 6th Place - Young Living, Bradley Glover; Reserve - Goodell Clydesdales, Jeff Goodell; Reserve - Oakdale Belgians, George Crooks; Reserve - Welton Ridge Farms, Steven Connell; Team - 1st Place - Meadowlake Belgians, David Cunningham; 2nd Place - Roby's Belgians, Kaylynn Ridgely; 3rd Place - Blue Ribbon Days, Dean Woodbury; 4th Place - Schreiber's Percherons, Clint Schreiber; 5th Place - Hersch Belgians, Sara Herschberger; 6th Place - Apenhorst Belgians, Heather Apenhorst; Reserve - Pittman Percherons, Emma Bassness; Reserve - Stillbrooks Clydesdales, Darin Brooks; Reserve - Borderland Clydesdales, Kennedy Deuschle; Unicorn - 1st Place - Steffen's Belgians, Matt Steffen; 2nd Place - Yoder Hay Co., Enos Yoder; 3rd Place - Zubrod Percherons, Brad Klinger; 4th Place - Welton Ridge Farms, Steven Connell; 5th Place - Hemmersbach Percherons, Lori Hemmersbach; 6th Place - Oakdale Belgians, George Crooks; Reserve - Maker Farms, Jerry Maker; Reserve - Goodell Clydesdales, Jeff Goodell; Reserve - Young Living, Jamie Schubert; 4-Horse Hitch - 1st Place - Blue Ribbon Days, Dean Woodbury; 2nd Place - Schreiber's Percherons, Brad Schreiber; 3rd Place - Hersch Belgians, Duane Herschberger; 4th Place - Roby's Belgians, Kaylen Ridgely; 5th Place - Pittman Percherons, Marc Pittman; 6th Place - Apenhorst Belgians, Heather Apenhorst; Reserve - Meadowlake Belgians, David Cunningham; Reserve - Stillbrooks Clydesdales, Darin Brooks; Reserve - Borderland Clydesdales, Kennedy Deuschle; 6-Horse Hitch - 1st Place - Yoder Hay Co., Enos Yoder; 2nd Place - Young Living, Tim Sparrow; 3rd Place - Zubrod Percherons, Dr. Chad Zubrod; 4th Place - Meadowlake Belgians, David Cunningham; 5th Place - Steffen's Belgians, Matt Steffen; 6th Place - Schreiber's Percherons, Brad Schreiber; 7th Place - Hersch Belgians, Duane Herschberger; 8th Place - Welton Ridge Farms, Steven Connell; 9th Place - Pittman Percherons, Marc Pittman; 10th Place - Roby's Belgians, Lavernn Yoder; 11th Place - Hemmersbach Percherons, Scot Sanders; 12th Place - Maker Farms, Jerry Maker; 13th Place - Blue Ribbon Days, Dean Woodbury; 14th Place - Apenhorst Belgians, Lynn Apenhorst; 15th Place - Oakdale Belgians, Joshua Good; 16th Place - Borderland Clydesdales, Brad Delgaty; 17th Place - Stillbrooks Clydesdales, Darin Brooks; 18th Place - Goodell Clydesdales, Jeff Goodell; Supreme Champion 6-Horse Hitch - Yoder Hay Co. - Enos Yoder; Reserve Champion 6-Horse Hitch - Young Living Essential Oils - Tim Sparrow.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular