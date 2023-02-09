Gold-Eagle Cooperative is offering two $500 scholarships to graduating seniors in Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, and/or Wright counties, who are pursuing higher education or trade school beginning in next academic year. Funds will be distributed following receipt showing proof of successful completion of one semester’s coursework.

The deadline for application submission is April 7, 2023. Any applications received after this date will be considered on a funds-available basis.

Student applicants should submit a current copy of their high school transcripts. Also, two signed letters of recommendation from non-relatives must be included with the applications.

Students must also choose one of the following topics for a 500-word essay:

Global impact of Iowa agriculture.

Role agriculture plays in your local county

How a cooperative is different from a corporation

Students should also include an introductory paragraph about themselves and why they should be considered for the scholarship.

Consideration for this scholarship award will be based on GPA, participation in extra-curricular activities, school organizations, community service, letters of recommendation, and grammar/content of the essay. This scholarship will not be awarded to any student who receives a scholarship which sufficiently finances all tuition, fees, and books during the student’s initial year of study.

Please mail applications to 415 North Locust Street—Goldfield, Iowa 50542 with attention to Elizabeth McOllough or email them to emcollough@goldeaglecoop.com.