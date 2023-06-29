This year was the first year Gold-Eagle Cooperative has offered scholarships to graduating seniors pursuing higher education. Its scholarship committee read through 11 applications submitted from many area schools and selected two $500 scholarship recipients.

Maggie Vaske of Bancroft and Ethan Traub of Clarion are Gold-Eagle’s inaugural scholarship winners. Both students visited the cooperative’s Goldfield location for a photo opportunity and joined the scholarship committee for lunch. Vaske plans to attend Buena Vista University to pursue an accounting degree. Traub plans to attend Iowa Central Community College to pursue a course of study in turf grass management.