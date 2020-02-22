Girls basketball playoff roundup: West Hancock thunders into regional final

The West Hancock girls basketball team left no doubt that they are the team to beat in the region as they easily handled Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 67-51 in the Class 2A-Region 3 semifinals on Friday night at home.

Jumping out to leads of 20-13 in the first quarter and 38-23 at halftime, the Eagles (23-1) were able to stave off their opponent the rest of the way for the 16-point margin of victory.

The win was West Hancock’s second since encountering its only loss of the season, a 55-54 heart-breaker at home to Bishop Garrigan. Before that loss, the Eagles had reeled off 21 straight victories.

Eagles leading scorer Rachel Leerar had a career night, scoring 32 points on 12 of 19 shooting from the floor, with seven of her points came from the free throw line. The junior also had a game-high 12 rebounds and led West Hancock with six assists and five steals.

Senior Madison Eisenman, fresh off a return from a knee injury, also had a big night for the Eagles, scoring 17 points on 5 of 7 shooting, all from beyond the 3-point arc.

West Hancock will face Panorama (20-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Fort Dodge for the regional championship.

Class 1A-Region 3

St. Ansgar 67, Clarksville 64

