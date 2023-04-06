Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) met with Gerald and Virginia Edgar of Garner in his Washington, D.C. office during the week of March 28. In the meeting, Grassley spoke with the Edgars about their interest in the railroad industry.

“Hancock County was well represented by Gerald and Virginia this week. I’m always grateful when visiting Iowans take the time to stop by my office and visit. It’s a pleasure to hear from my constituents,” Grassley said.

Gerald served as Hancock County Veterans Affairs Administrator for nearly five years before retiring from the position in August 2022. He has been a military liaison to U.S. Congressman Randy, the local Masonic Fraternity, and American Legion as well as an active member of the Hancock County Republicans.

Edgar served in the Air Force between 1970 and 1974 during the time of the Vietnam War. He worked in intelligence and surveillance, monitoring North Korea. He toured Japan and served at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as at the Strategic Air Command in Omaha, Nebraska.

Virginia served on the Hancock County Board of Health. She also retired last year. They have both been following through on their plans to travel more in retirement. The Edgars have long had an interest in railroad industry and they sometimes travel by train.