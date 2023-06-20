The Winnebago County Conservation Board and North Iowa Area Community College will be hold a Geocaching for Families program at Thorpe Park from 9-11 a.m. on July 18. Thorpe Park is located five miles west of Forest City on “I”/345th Street.

Everyone is invited to bring the whole family to learn about this fun, unique outdoor activity. Geocaching is basically a high-tech, outdoor scavenger hunt, according to WCCB Naturalist Lisa Ralls. It has only existed for about 20 years, but it has become a very popular way for people to get outdoors, exercise, and explore new places.

During this program, participants will learn about the history of geocaching, how it works, and how to get started. After learning the basics, everyone will then have the opportunity to find a geocache and learn about geocaches that are available to find in their area. To get the most out of the program, each family will need a smartphone and the ability to download the free Geocaching.com app.

This program is being hosted in conjunction with NIACC's continuing education program. The cost for the class will be $19/family, with registration through NIACC. To register, visit the NIACC website (www.niacc.edu) or contact Ashley Kraus at ashley.kraus@niacc.edu. For non-registration information about the class, contact WCCB Naturalist Lisa Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.