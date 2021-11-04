Genealogical society to meet

The North Central Iowa Genealogical Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The meeting will be held at the Genealogy Library in the Masonic Temple at 75 South Georgia Avenue in Mason City.

According to the press release, the genealogical society hopes to help genealogists smash through any obstacles in their research. Rod Hungerford will share nuggets and clues to help participants find their way to success.

It is also time to pay genealogical society dues, which are $12 a year or $17 to receive the Genie Bug by mail. Present and potential members are asked to bring a check to the meeting, or send it to NCIGS, P.O. Box 237, Mason City, IA 50402.

