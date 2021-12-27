 Skip to main content
Genealogical society to meet

The North Central Iowa Genealogical Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Masonic Temple in Mason City, 75 South Georgia Avenue. The meeting will be held upstairs in the genealogical library.

North Iowa Genealogical Society 02-15-2019 (5).jpg

Card catalog at North Iowa Genealogical Society

Members will explore the subject of World War II on the home front, and what was happening at home as soldiers, sailors and Marines were scattered across the world, how the workforce changed, and what could be purchased. It changed radio, the film industry, geography and world maps.

For this exploration of the many changes during the war, people are invited to bring stories of that time. Rod Hungerford will be the main presenter.

Members are reminded to pay their 2022 dues.

