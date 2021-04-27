Genealogical Society to hold first meeting since 2020

The North Central Iowa Genealogical Society board members are happy to announce the commencement of the monthly general sessions, effective May 8.

With the resumption of the monthly meetings, COVID-19 safeguards are being put in place to ensure public safety. These are: Seating distances and the wearing of masks during the business meeting.

The meeting, which will be held in the lower level of the Masonic Lodge, has sufficient tables to accommodate everyone with seating of four persons per table. It also has adequate electrical outlets for the microphone and speaker platform.

There will be a separate area of tables to accommodate the coffee and refreshments, the press release says. Access to the lower level is by the staircase or the elevator. Push button one when using the elevator to go to the lower level. There are also two wheelchairs for public use.

Since the last session in March of 2020, attendees may have made many new discoveries in their family history to share with others. NCIGS welcomes participation in the New Roundtable of Your Family History and Discoveries. This ever-popular topic can only be more enjoyable when we gather together with friends and colleagues who we have not seen in many months.