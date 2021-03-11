Garner Representative Baxter hosts church group on March 10

Republican Rep. Terry Baxter of Garner met with constituents and Evangelical Free Church members on March 10 in the Iowa House of Representatives in Des Moines.

According to a release, Baxter met with the group after they came into town for a church district conference. The contingent included E-Free Church Pastor Diego Chuyma of Guttenberg and church members Peter Sandford, Keith Amunson, and Diane Dielson.

Baxter discussed issues of concern to churches as well as legislation that is currently moving through the Iowa House. The church group was provided a tour of the historic legislative building.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0