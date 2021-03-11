 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Garner Representative Baxter hosts church group on March 10
0 comments

Garner Representative Baxter hosts church group on March 10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Terry Baxter hosts church group

Republican Representative Terry Baxter of Garner hosted Pastor Diego Chuyma of Guttenberg and church members Peter Sandford, Keith Amunson, and Diane Dielson on the House Floor on March 10. The Evangelical Free Church group was in Des Moines for a church district conference.

 Rob Hillesland Summit-Tribune

Republican Rep. Terry Baxter of Garner met with constituents and Evangelical Free Church members on March 10 in the Iowa House of Representatives in Des Moines.

According to a release, Baxter met with the group after they came into town for a church district conference. The contingent included E-Free Church Pastor Diego Chuyma of Guttenberg and church members Peter Sandford, Keith Amunson, and Diane Dielson.

Baxter discussed issues of concern to churches as well as legislation that is currently moving through the Iowa House. The church group was provided a tour of the historic legislative building. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News