Garner-Hayfield-Ventura schools receive $25,000 EPA emissions-reduction award

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School District has been awarded $25,000 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Funds are to be used for replacing an old diesel school bus, which will reduce emissions.

According to a press release, on April 19, G-H-V was one of three Iowa school districts that the EPA awarded a total of $70,000 to replace three older diesel school buses.

Through EPA's Diesel Emissions Reduction Act, the award is part of $10.5 million going to 137 school bus fleets in 40 states to replace 473 older buses. In EPA Region 7’s four states, districts received $730,000 to replace 36 older diesel buses. The new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to asthma and lung damage, better protecting health and air quality in communities across the country.

"The rebates provide children with a safe and healthy way to get to school by upgrading older diesel engines in our nation’s school buses," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan in the release. “Through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act, EPA is equipping local school districts with cleaner-running buses, helping them along the route to healthier kids and communities.”