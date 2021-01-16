Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys beat Osage on last second free throw

Take a breath, Garner. That ballgame was a doozy.
The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura basketball team stormed back to earn a one-point victory on Saturday night, as the Cardinals erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat Osage, 67-66.
The Cardinals sealed the win with half a second left in the game, as senior Kevin Meyers drew a late foul, and made the ensuing free throw. Only six minutes before that play, GHV had trailed Osage, 57-47.
Things went well for GHV in the first quarter. The Cardinals pulled ahead by a 14-10 score over the Green Devils, as five different GHV players put up points. In the second, things were going well for GHV up until the 1:12 mark of the first half. After that, things went south in a hurry.
With just over two minutes left in the second, GHV senior Zachary Suby nailed a 3-pointer to put the Cardinals up, 34-26. But Osage senior Spencer Krabbe responded with a three of his own. That was the first of four consecutive 3-pointers for the Green Devils, as Krabbe, Tyler Oberfoell, and Max Knudsen all came up with deep shots.
Knudsen's bucket came at the buzzer, and as the teams went into the locker rooms, Osage's eight point deficit had turned into a 38-34 lead.
In the third quarter, the teams both put up 13 points and Osage went into the final frame up, 51-47.
Osage opened the fourth with five straight points to push their lead to 10, but GHV answered with six of their own to pull back within four, at 57-53. With 2:28 left in the game, GHV senior Isaac Knutson shot a three to tie the game at 61-61, but Osage retoook the lead, 64-61, with a bucket and a free throw from Krabbe.
GHV answered the call again with five straight points, to take a 66-64 advantage.
With 6.4 seconds remaining, Osage junior Nathan Havel made a pair of free throws to tie the game at 66.
On the next play, Meyers was fouled on a shot near the basket, and the home crowd roared with approval as the deciding free throw swished through the net.
"I couldn't watch, I had to look away," GHV head coach Jake Young said. "I was glad to hear the crowd roar a little bit, and the bench go crazy. It was a good feeling, and I'm happy for Kevin to get the shot."
Meyers finished with a team-high 14 points, while seniors Hayden Hutcheson and Zach Suby scored 14 and 12, respectively. For Osage, Havel led with 19 points, and Eric Bobinet contributed 13.
With the win, GHV improves to 10-2 on the season, while Osage is now 8-4. The Cardinals will play at West Hancock on Tuesday, and the Green Devils will play at St. Ansgar.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.