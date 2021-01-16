Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys beat Osage on last second free throw

Take a breath, Garner. That ballgame was a doozy.

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura basketball team stormed back to earn a one-point victory on Saturday night, as the Cardinals erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat Osage, 67-66.

The Cardinals sealed the win with half a second left in the game, as senior Kevin Meyers drew a late foul, and made the ensuing free throw. Only six minutes before that play, GHV had trailed Osage, 57-47.

Things went well for GHV in the first quarter. The Cardinals pulled ahead by a 14-10 score over the Green Devils, as five different GHV players put up points. In the second, things were going well for GHV up until the 1:12 mark of the first half. After that, things went south in a hurry.

With just over two minutes left in the second, GHV senior Zachary Suby nailed a 3-pointer to put the Cardinals up, 34-26. But Osage senior Spencer Krabbe responded with a three of his own. That was the first of four consecutive 3-pointers for the Green Devils, as Krabbe, Tyler Oberfoell, and Max Knudsen all came up with deep shots.

Knudsen's bucket came at the buzzer, and as the teams went into the locker rooms, Osage's eight point deficit had turned into a 38-34 lead.

