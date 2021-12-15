Garner-based Stellar Industries seeks to expand local corporate giving

Garner-based Stellar Industries, an employee owned and operated manufacturer of hydraulic truck mounted equipment and trailers, solidified its commitment to corporate giving in 2021 in the communities where its employees live and work.

Stellar’s 2021 giving initiatives were highlighted by a $50,000 donation to the Mason City High School athletic facilities expansion campaign, “The Future is Now.” The donation is helping to outfit the school district’s new natatorium, field house, and strength and conditioning area with equipment.

“We are thankful to continue our tradition of giving to strengthen communities in North Iowa and Central Nebraska,” Stellar Industries President David Zrostlik said. “As Stellar continues to grow, it is also our goal to increase the positive impact our community giving has in our areas of focus.”

Stellar focuses its corporate giving in the areas of communities, social services, and education. The company currently operates facilities in Garner, Kanawha, and Mason City as well as Hastings, Nebraska.

To be considered as a recipient of Stellar’s corporate giving efforts, applicants may complete and submit an online application form. A team at Stellar reviews donation request applications monthly. The application and eligibility requirements can be found at www.stellarindustries.com/donation-request.

