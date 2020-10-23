Game of the Week: West Fork travels to St. Ansgar for playoff battle

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Saints are searching for their ninth appearance at the UNI-dome in 12 years and their first state title since 2011. But, according to head coach Drew Clevenger, St. Ansgar can’t get ahead of themselves.

“Once you get to the playoffs, anything can happen,” Clevenger said a couple weeks ago. “I think it’s really important that you just focus on getting better and trying to go 1-0 each week, and that doesn’t happen by just showing up on Friday night.”

Standing in the way of that goal is an explosive West Fork team. The Warhawks come into the matchup with a 5-2 record and wins over Newman Catholic and Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

After changing positions, senior Kayden Ames has been impressive all season as a dual-threat quarterback, completing 70 passes for 1,427 yards and 20 touchdowns. He’s also been the Warhawks’ leading rusher with 592 yards and seven touchdowns.

“He’s a great dual-threat quarterback and he’s hard to prepare for in that aspect of it,” Perez said.

His top two targets have been seniors Ren Heimer and Kellen Cameron, who have combined for 41 catches for 900 yards and 14 touchdowns.