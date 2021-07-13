Gallardo joins Lichtsinn RV Finishing and Quality Control in Forest City

Lichtsinn RV in Forest City on July 8 announced that Jimmy Gallardo has joined its RV Finishing and Quality Control department.

Gallardo is a graduate of Lake Mills High School, who studied business at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.

Gallardo was previously employed at DeAngelo Brother Inc. services in Albert Lea, Minnesota. There he traveled across Iowa for weeks at a time, working with railroad crossing maintenance as a chemical applicator. Before that, Gallardo spent three years as a manager at David’s Grocery in Lake Mills.

“I am excited about the new experiences and to work with a dynamic group of people,” Gallardo said.

Outside of work, Gallardo enjoys golfing, fishing, spending time with friends, and watching sports.

Lichtsinn RV is Iowa's largest RV dealer and has been in business for more than 45 years. The dealership sells new Winnebago motor homes as well as pre-owned motor homes and travel trailers. Lichtsinn RV is also the largest Winnebago parts dealer in North America, providing service to customers from across the country.

