Galen A. Borchardt

June 7, 1929 - March 22, 2020

Galen A. Borchardt, 90, of Forest City, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa.

Upon his wishes he was cremated and Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa.

Galen Alfred Borchardt was born June 7, 1929 on a farm near Grafton, Iowa, the son of Alvin and Elizabeth (Schmidt) Borchardt.

In 1935 he started school at the Union #7 school in Worth county and continued his schooling through the 8th grade. For the next years he helped his father and neighbors with farm work.

Galen entered into the United States Army in 1951. He attended basic training at Fort Riley, Kansas, from there he was stationed at Camp Gordon in Georgia for radio repair school. In Cape Charles he operated a signal corps weather station. He was honorably discharged from the service in 1953.

After the service, Galen worked in Mason City at the American Crystal Sugar Company. He was a foreman there until 1973 when the company closed.