Gail Kittelson publishes World War II novel

Their similarities come in their shared experiences of losing someone – a family member in Laudner’s case and someone close in Woebbeking’s.

Kittleson’s extensive research paints a realistic background that draws us into a world of multi-dimensioned characters. We feel their pain and anguish and admire their incredible sacrifices.

Kittleson’s description of Woebbeking tending to a soldier’s last moments is absolutely heart-rending.

“Her patient’s breathing stopped, so she checked his heartbeat. Nothing. She eased a sheet up and made the sign of the cross on his forehead.

“’I commend your soul to God. May you rest in peace.’ She lifted his dog tag, but his name swam in blood.

“Eventually his family would receive his simple metal ID, along with the contents of his pockets and what he carried in his knapsack. In some American kitchen, his mother would hold this cold tag to her heart and call out his name. Long before his effects reached her, somebody would have cleaned it up.

“Turning toward the fresh influx of wounded, Dorothy focused on the first GI she came to. Not that she left the other one behind – not in her heart.”