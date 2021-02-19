Funds to go toward economic marketing

Tony Stonecypher, executive director of Mitchell County Economic Development Commission, was present at the Feb. 16 supervisors meeting to discuss redirecting the Economic Development Grant from Commercial Construction Incentive to Website Redevelopment and Marketing Plan.

“That way it’s something that we can spread out,” Stonecypher said. “The entire county can get some benefit from [it], and we can move ahead with the redevelopment of the website before next budget year. We just thought that’d be a good use of the excess funds we’ve got left over that aren’t enough to do another program. Our board was unanimous on approving that.”

Stonecypher indicated the excess funds totaled around $20,000.

“It would be enough for a one bedroom, but we haven’t had many of those,” he said. “That’s not something that’s high demand right now.

“The website was less than that, but with the marketing plan, paying for ads and those type of things, promotions, it comes to around [the excess fund amount]. We would just structure the marketing plan to reflect the amount of money we have to spend would be anything extra.”

Stonecypher believes all of Mitchell County would receive a benefit from extra marketing.