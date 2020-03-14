FTSB donates over $14,500 to area veteran organizations in 2019

Since its inception in 2009, Farmers Trust and Savings Bank has donated over $158,000 throughout northern Iowa and southern Minnesota to the VFW, American Legion, Auxiliary, Iowa Veterans Trust, Family Alliance of Veterans of America (FAVA), and the local Hunting With Heroes. In 2019 alone, FTSB donated $14,896 to these area veteran organizations.

To show continuing support, the bank created ‘Veterans Honor Checking’ in 2009 and it continues to grow as a premier checking account designed exclusively for veterans and their spouses. The special checking account helps support a veteran organization of their choice. Upon opening a Veterans Honor Checking account, $10 is automatically donated to the veteran organization of the account holder’s choice. In addition, at each year end, the individual’s elected organization will also receive $2 for every $1,000 of average annual balance they maintain in their account.