South Dakota State University has named the following local students to the dean's list for academic excellence after the spring 2021 semester:

From Osage, Ellie May Friesen, College of Education and Human Sciences, and Ally Marie Mullenbach, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences. Friesen also earned a 4.0 GPA.

To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

