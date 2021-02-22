Friend plans benefit that raises thousands for Forest City man

Friends for life.

Toby Welsh did what any true friend would do when Mark Fandel lost his good health and nearly all of his money. He did everything possible to help him.

His close friend for more than 30 years, Welsh offered him a job and organized a benefit fundraiser for him despite never having planned such an event before.

Fandel was diagnosed with cancer in January 2020. Already undergoing chemotherapy treatments, he accepted a technician job at Midwest Duct Works in Forest City, working for Welsh.

To make matters more challenging, he was scammed out of the money in his bank account at a time when he needs it most. With his medical expenses building, Welsh, along with a large group of caring, supportive people, took it upon themselves to help right a wrong situation.

“This is the best kind of medication I can have,” said Fandel. “Some things in life are completely uncontrollable, but some things you can control. Toby realized this and did something amazing here.

"So many people have come together and done a lot of work pulling this together. I am amazed at all the things people have donated and how they are helping me.”