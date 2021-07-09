Friday Night Out back in Osage

Friday Night Out is back thanks to the Osage Chamber of Commerce and the Mitchell County Regional Health Center, which is sponsoring the event.

Country Western artist Jesse Allen headlines the next Friday Night Out. According to Allen's website, “If you’re a fan of country rockers like Luke Combs, Jason Aldean and Eric Church… then you’ll love Jesse Allen!”

Friday Night Out is free, with music, kids activities, food and drink vendors and more. It will be held at the Osage City Park, 610 South 7th Street from 5-9 p.m. on Friday (July 16).

For more information, contact the Osage Chamber of Commerce at 641-732-3163.

