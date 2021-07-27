Free public field day at Berry Hill Orchard is Aug. 8 near Fertile

Once frozen, the berries lose some astringency and taste sweeter. The couple adds aronia berries to oatmeal, yogurt, smoothies, baked goods, beverages, BBQ sauce, salsa, and makes aronia berry jam.

Aronia berries are only harvested once a year and freeze well, according to the release. Most people who use them regularly pick/buy enough to freeze and last the whole year. Berry Hill Orchard also supplies berries to Taste restaurant in Osage and Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City.

The orchard owners will give tours of the orchard during the field day. They will explain the process from planting to harvest. There will be educational materials about the health benefits of aronia berries, recipes to take home, a children’s activity, and refreshments.

Berries will not yet be ready to pick on Aug. 8, but there will be information about an upcoming u-pick event, as well as about purchasing berries pre-picked. Learn more at the Berry Hill Orchard LLC Facebook page.

Questions about the Field Day event can be sent to berryhillorchardllc@gmail.com or connection@healthyharvestni.com.

The North Iowa Local Food Connections program is coordinated by Healthy Harvest of North Iowa (www.healthyharvistni.com) to build relationships between local food and farm businesses. This series of field days provides an opportunity to learn about the unique businesses across the region that are raising and providing healthy food.

