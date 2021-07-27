Free public field day at Berry Hill Orchard is Aug. 8 near Fertile

North Iowa Local Food Connection will host a field day at Berry Hill Orchard near Fertile, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Berry Hill Orchard, an aronia berry farm, is owned by Tom Morse and Tonya DeVries-Morse. This event is free and open to the public. The orchard will host it at 24221 Apple Avenue, west of Fertile.
According to a press release, aronia berry shrubs are native to North America, and grow well in Iowa’s climate. Both the National Institute of Health and Iowa State Extension Service report that the berries are rich in antioxidants and polyphenols, properties that help reduce risk for many diseases.
Those health benefits are one of the main reasons Tom and Tonya chose to raise Aronia berries.
“Everyone knows someone who has had cancer, heart disease, arthritis, or diabetes," the couple stated in the release. "Those health issues have touched both sides of our family. After research, we chose to raise Aronia berries because studies have shown them to be such a healthy fruit.”
DeVries-Morse noted that the berries have a unique flavor.
“When eaten fresh, they taste sweet at the first bite, then astringent at the end, like a dry wine," DeVries-Morse said. "Many people like to sweeten them with honey or sugar.”
Once frozen, the berries lose some astringency and taste sweeter. The couple adds aronia berries to oatmeal, yogurt, smoothies, baked goods, beverages, BBQ sauce, salsa, and makes aronia berry jam.
Aronia berries are only harvested once a year and freeze well, according to the release. Most people who use them regularly pick/buy enough to freeze and last the whole year. Berry Hill Orchard also supplies berries to Taste restaurant in Osage and Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City.
The orchard owners will give tours of the orchard during the field day. They will explain the process from planting to harvest. There will be educational materials about the health benefits of aronia berries, recipes to take home, a children’s activity, and refreshments.
Berries will not yet be ready to pick on Aug. 8, but there will be information about an upcoming u-pick event, as well as about purchasing berries pre-picked. Learn more at the Berry Hill Orchard LLC Facebook page.
Questions about the Field Day event can be sent to berryhillorchardllc@gmail.com or connection@healthyharvestni.com.
The North Iowa Local Food Connections program is coordinated by Healthy Harvest of North Iowa (www.healthyharvistni.com) to build relationships between local food and farm businesses. This series of field days provides an opportunity to learn about the unique businesses across the region that are raising and providing healthy food.