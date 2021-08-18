 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free movie showing of 'The Croods 2' is scheduled for Sept. 11 in Britt
0 comments

Free movie showing of 'The Croods 2' is scheduled for Sept. 11 in Britt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Britt Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a free public movie showing, starting at 9 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the Britt Aquatic Center.

The movie to be shown is DreamWorks' "The Croods 2, A New Age." It is an animated family movie. Persons are asked to bring blankets and/or chairs for movie viewing.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News