Free Christmas tree pick-up available to Forest City residents Jan. 3-6

Free Christmas tree pick-up will be available in Forest City for residents who are on the regular garbage route.

Residents may put their live tree, free of decorations and any plastic, at the curb on their regular garbage pick-up day during the week of Jan. 3-6, 2023.

There will be a $20 fee for trees picked up after Jan. 6. Residents are welcome to deposit trees free of charge at the city’s compost site located at 3340 Quail Avenue at any time. They may contact city hall with any questions at 641-585-2092.