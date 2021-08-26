Fox River Mills donates masks to local schools

In response, Fox River Mills reduced its capacity to one third. By Independence Day of 2020, the facility was still operating at 33 percent capacity, then 50 percent until Labor Day, when the company returned to a post-layoff 100 percent.

Making masks was an early effort to support the necessity of personal protective gear.

“We were just trying to keep people employed,” Pickett said, “and meet a market need. We probably produced masks for around a month.

“We were fortunate because of the CARES Act and supplemental unemployment insurance support. They made it easy, to be honest.” The CARES Act was a March of 2020 economic stimulus bill targeting those negatively impacted by COVID-19. According to Ehlke, it allowed workers to stay safely away from work and to also receive a paycheck until the worst part of the epidemic passed.

Masks are not a staple of the company, which has been around long enough to see streets full of masked citizens during the horrific 1918 Great Influenza.

Fox River Mills developed and began production from scratch. Once designed, masks could be made on the same machines as socks. Employees received masks, and the rest went for sale on the open market, with donations to Mitchell County Public Health.