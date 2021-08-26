Fox River Mills donates masks to local schools

For Fox River Mills, doing the right thing includes masks and sock monkeys. The common theme is they are both for children.
The pursuit of these charitable endeavors is a team effort, and Ken Emerson and his coworkers behind the scenes have found a way. The question was not “will we?” it was “how many?”
“Ken initiated reaching out to a couple of schools in Mitchell County to find out their needs,” said Human Resources Manager Kaitlyn Ehlke. Besides the schools in Mitchell County, Central Springs will also receive masks. Fox River Mills has several employees in the Central Springs district.
The idea was simple enough. Fox River Mills had a surplus of masks, something the school systems of Mitchell County and their large student populations needed.
According to Ehlke, Fox River Mills CEO Brad Ballentine approved donating 3,500 masks. After distribution based on student population, the company ended up with just enough, and a surplus of 180.
Emergency
The story begins in the spring of the pandemic. In April 2020, Fox River Mills began manufacturing masks, according to COO Tim Pickett.
“If our pre-COVID capacity was 100 percent, after COVID hit, our demand went down to 15 percent,” he said. “Almost overnight, we went from needing to work everybody, to needing to work 15 percent of the people.”
In response, Fox River Mills reduced its capacity to one third. By Independence Day of 2020, the facility was still operating at 33 percent capacity, then 50 percent until Labor Day, when the company returned to a post-layoff 100 percent.
Making masks was an early effort to support the necessity of personal protective gear.
“We were just trying to keep people employed,” Pickett said, “and meet a market need. We probably produced masks for around a month.
“We were fortunate because of the CARES Act and supplemental unemployment insurance support. They made it easy, to be honest.” The CARES Act was a March of 2020 economic stimulus bill targeting those negatively impacted by COVID-19. According to Ehlke, it allowed workers to stay safely away from work and to also receive a paycheck until the worst part of the epidemic passed.
Masks are not a staple of the company, which has been around long enough to see streets full of masked citizens during the horrific 1918 Great Influenza.
Fox River Mills developed and began production from scratch. Once designed, masks could be made on the same machines as socks. Employees received masks, and the rest went for sale on the open market, with donations to Mitchell County Public Health.
They are cloth masks, the C156n Flexfit and the CSS-1 Formfit. Though they are not approved by the FDA, they have been authorized by the FDA pursuant to an Emergency Use Authorization issued in April of 2020.
Safe
“We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to make sure the business is viable long term,” Pickett said. “And to do it with a workforce that can be maintained during a pandemic.”
In the end, these efforts to survive led to the aforementioned surplus. Local schools are now the beneficiaries of that overproduction.
Pickett said the Delta variant and the increase in active cases of COVID-19 were also factors in Fox River Mills’ philanthropic gesture.
“We’ve been thinking in regard to our own facility here,” Pickett said. “How do you keep people safe? Obviously the circles overlap between work and community.” And preventing the spread in schools helps to prevent the spread at home.
Ehlke said the company’s donation is a reflection of its core values. It is also a no-brainer, since many of the employees’ children and grandchildren attend the schools receiving masks.
“We wanted to take some weight off of people’s shoulders,” Ehlke said.
It is company policy for visitors, and employees hosting visitors, to wear masks at Fox River Mills, which has experienced no major outbreaks, according to Pickett. The square footage of the facility allows most employees space to work without compromising the six-foot social distance.
Currently, there are no full-time mask or vaccination requirements.
Ehlke said that Fox River Mills is following the research recommendations of Mitchell County Public Health. The company has set internal policies based on thresholds.
In April, Fox River Mills held a vaccination drive. The shots were free, and first-shift employees could get inoculated on company time. A second round is being organized.
“Part of our overall donation strategy is supporting the local community,” said Customer Service Manager Katrina Bremer about providing masks to school districts. “It felt like the right fit.
“We have donated thousands of socks to different programs. We focus on programs benefiting children, military and first responders, and local homeless shelters, along with supporting other various community events. This year alone, before our mask contribution to the schools, we have donated over 12,000 pairs of socks to a variety of programs and organizations.”
Monkeys
Despite its focus on northeast Iowa, Fox River Mills is also part of Michael’s Monkeys.
The conception for this union between sock and stuffed animal was a chain reaction. Osage City Councilmember Judy Voaklander reached out to Plant Manager Larry Mork, who reached out to Bremer, requesting the company participate in this program.
The sock monkey story began two decades ago, and can be found at the Michael’s Monkeys Project at http://www.jbch.us/monkeys.html.
In 2001 a young boy was riding with his mother when a driver hit their vehicle head on. The mother died that day, and the boy’s sock monkey was lost. The police officer who rescued the boy returned to the scene of the crash and found the sock monkey in the wreckage and returned it to the hospital.
In coordination with Michael’s Monkeys, Fox River Mills has set up a discount program for customers to purchase its sock monkey kits online.
Today, a coupon code helps a child in need. Somewhere in Iowa, volunteers will assemble the comforting stuffed animals.
“Their volunteers can have access to those kits to create monkeys for the program,” Bremer said. “It gives you everything you need to create sock monkeys in a box.”
One company manufactured sock monkey kits. A charitable organization needed sock monkeys. It was meant to be.
“Our donation and giving program is one of the favorite parts of my job,” Bremer said. “Any time I have the opportunity to help kids, it’s a highlight.”
