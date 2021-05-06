Fourth of July parade scheduled

Organizers with the Osage Chamber of Commerce have announced plans to hold the annual Independence Day parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3. The parade will begin at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds entrance and end at Fourth Street and Main Street.

“Due to the Fourth landing on Sunday this year, our board and other event organizers for the Independence Day celebration felt Saturday the third to be the best option,” said Kati Henry, executive director.

Other Independence Day activities being held July 3 include the Osage Education Foundation's 5k at 7:30 a.m., Mitchell County Farm Bureau's Town and Country BBQ at the Cedar River Complex Events Center at 11 a.m., and the Mitchell fireworks show at Interstate Park in Mitchell at dusk. The Bull and Barrel Bash has been canceled for 2021.

For more information, contact the Osage Chamber of Commerce at (641) 732-3163 or visit www.osagechamber.com.

