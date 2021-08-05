Four men arrested after alleged assault, riot at Hancock County campgrounds

Four residents of Winnebago County have been charged for their part in a July 17 incidence of violence starting at Hanna's Campground in Crystal Lake and then proceeding to a nearby campground.
Troy Dennis Julius, 51, of Buffalo Center, is charged with assault causing bodily injury and participating in a riot. Joshua Michael Murra, 36, of Buffalo Center, Troy Alan Fleener, 44, of Thompson, and Logan Robert Swearingen, 28, of Thompson are charged with participating in a riot.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department responded.
In July 19 criminal complaints against the three men, responding officer Andrew Klein stated that the victim, Brad Sorenson, appeared to have a broken jaw, stated he was attacked by Julius, and went to the hospital for treatment. Klein spoke with the victim, the defendants, and at least two witnesses at the scene.
According to criminal complaints, Murra alleged that the victim’s sons were harassing Julius’ wife and that he gets upset when people disrespect women. A verbal altercation apparently escalated when the men went to the Rocky Creek Campground across the road to confront the victim, which preceded the alleged assault.
It was determined that Sorenson did have a broken jaw and underwent surgery the following day to repair two fractures to his jaw, according to one of the reports.
The wife of the victim, Julie Sorenson, had reportedly exited her camper to stop the assault on her husband and may have prevented further fighting and injuries. It was alleged by some participants in the altercation that it was also Julius’ idea to go and “address the situation.”
Klein reported that Julius smelled of alcoholic and showed signs of intoxication.
Preliminary hearings of Fleener, Murra, and Swearingen for participation in a riot were scheduled for Aug. 12 at the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner, with bond amounts set at $5,000 each.
Julius has been set for trial by jury for a class C felony charge of willful injury resulting in serious injury in violation of Iowa Code Section 708.4(1) as well as the second charge of rioting, a class D felony under Iowa Code Section 723.1.
Hancock County Sheriff Rob Gerdes said that his department does not have any further information on the incident to release at this time.