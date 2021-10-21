Four candidates seeking two seats on city council

Osage residents will have four candidates to choose from to fill two council seats on Election Day. Incumbent Ross L. Grafft and challenger Russell Brandau are competing for at-large council member. Incumbent Larry Mork and challenger Al Winters are competing for Ward 4 council member.

Running unopposed for Ward 2 council member is Rick Bodensteiner, and for park board commissioner Brianna Howland.

The last day to request and vote absentee ballot in person at the Mitchell County Auditor’s office, until 4:30 p.m., is Monday, Nov. 1. Polls open for city and school elections at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The candidates in contested races were given the opportunity to answer a few questions. In alphabetical order, here are their answers.

Russell Brandau

I’m interested in saving the taxpayers some money, but at the same time continuing to provide the services they’re paying for. I’m interested in my children’s future and my grandchildren’s future, on not placing a tax burden on their future.

I’ve lived around Osage pretty much my whole life. Osage is a community I’d like to see be successful. I’ve got past experience in sales and advertising. I’ve owned my own trucks and had my own businesses. I know how to operate a business and be successful. I will listen to every view, and try to sort out the issues everyone’s talking about, and meet the needs of the people we’re serving.

The most important issue is to focus on the infrastructure of our community, and to provide safe and passable streets.

I think there’s a better way of tackling the housing issue. I have several good ideas to improve on that, to provide incentives for people who already own a home, to help them remodel or fix them up, to have good housing for a lesser price.

I think we’re spending an awful lot of money on new housing. Which is okay, but then there are a lot of people who can’t afford new housing. We can save a lot of the money we’re spending, and improve the structures that are already there, make them more livable, and more affordable for people with lower incomes.

I hope we get a lot of people to come out and vote. That’s their voice. It’s not a democracy unless you have someone being challenged at each election.

Ross L. Grafft

I am running for re-election to city council because I feel a need to serve and give back to the Osage community which has been very good to my family and me. I have served on city council for nearly seven years and feel I have gained a lot of knowledge, but know that I am still learning. I would like to see some of the current projects through to completion.

Certainly the recent sewer backup issue and a solution is near the top of my list. The council is currently discussing and researching possible courses of action to mitigate this problem. Other issues that are important include, completing the water tower and waste water treatment projects, the splash pad and interactive playground project, future staffing/structure of city government as a result of upcoming retirements, continued support of the Cedar River Complex, continued work on addressing housing needs in Osage, continued progress on abandoned and rundown properties, and continued promotion of the many positives of Osage. All of these items are important and I have probably inadvertently left some out. We must continue to work on these items while being fiscally responsible.

I have been in public service for my entire 35 year career in education as a teacher, coach, and principal. I have been a member of Kiwanis, been a CRC board member, and served on many committees in my church. I feel this has given me a broad perspective and understanding of the Osage community. I taught American Government and have always had a passion for the democratic process. I also feel my seven years on the Osage city council has enhanced my understanding of the workings of city government.

I feel my personal strengths are being a good problem solver, a good listener, a competent leader, and a good team member. It is my view that our current city council works very well together. We certainly do not always agree, but we work to come up with the best solution for the citizens of Osage.

Although I am not a native of Osage, I have lived here and been a part of the community for 44 years. Osage has been a great place to live, work, and raise our family. Our four adult children all graduated from the Osage school system and received an excellent education. Like all communities, Osage is not without problems and issues, but is a great place to live with a lot to offer. My goal is to help make it an even better place. Both my wife, Ann, and I take great pride in calling Osage our home.

Larry Mork

Serving on the city council is my way of giving back to my community. I have served on the city council for almost 12 years and would like the opportunity to continue to serve. There are unfinished projects that I would like to see through to completion.

I feel my years of experience speaks for itself. We have a great group of council members and city staff. I believe that I work well with everyone involved.

The single most important issue for me is economic development. I believe in projects that improve our city by strengthening our downtown businesses and our local industry as well as creating opportunities that attract people to Osage to live or work or play or to patronize our local businesses.

The city council does a lot of its work within designated committees on which all council members serve. The committees help to break up the workload and make it possible to work on several issues at a time. The committees spend the time researching the details of an assignment and collecting the information necessary to help the council make an informed decision. The committees then report their findings in an open council meeting where it is discussed by all members and staff. All final decisions made as a result of these committee reports are then voted on. This entire process is always followed with sole intentions of making the best decision on behalf of the City of Osage.

Osage is home to me and my family. Its where I have lived and worked my entire adult life. I believe that anything we can do to improve Osage makes it better place for all of us to live.

Al Winters

I am running for Osage City Council to be an advocate for affordable taxation for city property owners. Over the past 10 years, Osage city expenditures have increased at a rate higher than inflation while population numbers have remained flat. Maintaining stable and affordable taxation for both homeowners and business owners is necessary to encourage investment and growth in our local economy. By all accounts, our national economy is facing significant pressure on the inflation side which is already affecting families and businesses. I believe now is the time to work hard at increasing efficiencies to minimize tax burdens. We can do our part starting with city government.

The most important issue is to maintain affordable taxation while ensuring infrastructure needs are fully funded. That all begins with the budgeting process and taking a “needs vs. wants” approach. Other issues of high importance are maintaining good streets and upgrading when needed, ensuring city services are modern and maintained, and public spaces like our beautiful parks continue to be well cared for.

Having over 35 years of business experience provides a great basis to balancing budgets and setting goals for business profitability and durability. In addition, I’ve worked on several other boards to oversee non-profit groups. These past experiences all required tough choices to be made in the “needs vs. wants” arena of life. You need to take the long view on many decisions and ask yourself, “how will this decision impact your business or group in the future?” Are you creating a financial hardship that someone else will have to pay?

I like to listen and then ask questions. More importantly, engaging the public in the decision-making process will, I think, provide a clearer picture of the future of Osage. I’m a believer in the referendum process for major expenditures that fall into the “wants” category. Every project needs to be fully researched and costs fully disclosed. Building trust and following through with commitments with council members, city residents, and city employees will foster the best outcome.

Osage is my hometown. Being involved in a main street business you really understand the significance of cooperation and the importance of community. Osage is very much alive, thriving, and open for business. We need to keep it that way and continue to promote all our amenities. Travelers and shoppers alike always have positive comments about our town. They keep coming back and bringing friends with them.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

