Four Britt natives honored for academic achievement at Central College

Four Britt natives were among Central College students were recently honored at the Pella-based college's annual scholarship dinner. They were all recognized for their high level of academic achievement in the 2021-22 school year .

Sydney Burgardt of Britt received the the Curt and Mary Blythe Scholarship. Burgardt is a Central College senior.

Tristan Hunt of Britt received the Journey Scholarship. Hunt is a Central College sophomore.

Nathan Larson of Britt received the Lyle and Kathy Vander Meiden Scholarship. Larson is a Central College junior.

Tate Hagen of Britt received the Journey Scholarship. Hagen is a Central College sophomore.

