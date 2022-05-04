 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Four Britt natives honored for academic achievement at Central College

  • Updated
  • 0
051121-osag-nws-steak-cookoff | 5.6 | logo

Four Britt natives were among Central College students were recently honored at the Pella-based college's annual scholarship dinner. They were all recognized for their high level of academic achievement in the 2021-22 school year .

Sydney Burgardt of Britt received the the Curt and Mary Blythe Scholarship. Burgardt is a Central College senior.

Tristan Hunt of Britt received the Journey Scholarship. Hunt is a Central College sophomore.

Nathan Larson of Britt received the Lyle and Kathy Vander Meiden Scholarship. Larson is a Central College junior.

Tate Hagen of Britt received the Journey Scholarship. Hagen is a Central College sophomore.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News