The Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation will host its Spring Cleanup Online Auction from April 10-20.

The auction will be run by Hallberg Auction out of Buffalo Center, with proceeds going towards the construction of the new Hanson Nature Center north of Leland. All items to be auctioned were donated by private individuals to help raise money for the new nature center.

During the auction, there will be a wide variety of items to bid on, including furniture, prints, household items, collectibles, and decoys. Bidding will begin on Monday, April 10 and will end at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. To view what is available for bidding, or to participate in the auction, visit the Hallberg Auction web site at www.hallbergauction.com.

The money raised through the auction will go to the Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization. The money will then be used to help finish construction of the Hanson Nature Center.

If anyone has any questions about the auction, they can contact either Hallberg Auction at 800-373-2255 or the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-565-3390. People who do not wish to participate in the auction, but would still like to donate to the nature center, can donate on the Winnebago County Conservation Board’s web site at www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/conservation.