Foundations of Parenting Conference is April 1-2 at First Baptist Church

The Foundations of Parenting Conference will be held April 1-2 at the Forest City First Baptist Church, located at 18508 East Highway 9.

Brent and Janet Aucoin of Faith Church in Lafayette, Indiana, will be the featured speakers. Married since 1994, the couple raised two children and are now empty nesters. They have devoted themselves to assisting other parents by teaching biblical parenting means.

Brent is the President of Faith Bible Seminary and the Pastor of Seminary and Soul Care Ministries. Janet serves as the Director of Women’s ministries and the host of the Joyful Journey Podcast.

“I think you’ll find over time that your children tend to be a lot like you, for good and not so good,” Janet said.

The two-day conference will be held from 6 to 7:45 p.m. on April 1 and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 2. Cost is $20 for individual parents and $35 total for parents attending together. Refreshments will be provided throughout the conference and a lunch will be served on April 2.

In addition to valuable teaching, parents will enjoy fellowship, worship, question and answer sessions, and opportunities to build relationships with other parents. Free childcare will be provided.

First Baptist Church family ministry director Jonathan Walberg said they are hoping to see parents gather from across north Iowa. He said the conference is geared toward all parents that are actively parenting children at home, from newborns through high school.

Persons may register online at https://fbcforestcity.churchcenter.com.

