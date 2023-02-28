The Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation will host an online auction from April 10-20 to raise money for the new Hanson Nature Center.

Hallberg Auction of Buffalo Center will head the auction. The Foundation will accept donated auction items such as machinery, collectibles, artwork, furniture, household items, and outdoor items such as fishing, hunting, and camping equipment. No clothing will be accepted.

Beginning March 20, large donated items should be taken to Hallberg Auction at 2409 Highway 9, Buffalo Center. It is requested that donors call 800-373-2255 before dropping off items. For smaller items, the Foundation will host several donation events where people can bring their items to a designated location.

The first donation event will be from 9-10:30 a.m. on March 18 at Hometown Market in Thompson. The next event will also be on March 18 at the Forest City Chamber of Commerce parking lot, running from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Foundation will also collect items at the Hofbauer Seeds parking lot on the west side of Buffalo Center from 9-10:30 a.m. on March 25 and at Oakwood Park in Lake Mills from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. April 1 will be an alternate date in case of adverse weather. Smaller items may also be given to any Foundation member.

Before dropping off smaller items at one of the donation events, people should call the Foundation ahead at 641-565-3390 or 888-841-8580, or email info@winnebagoccb.com. People may also use that contact information to find out which Foundation members can take their donated items if they cannot make it to one of the donation events. The FWCCF is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, so people will receive receipts for their donated items and all donations will be tax-deductible.

Beginning on April 10, people will be able to bid on the donated items online. The auction will run for 10 days and more information will be available as the auction dates approach. Any questions about the auction can be directed to the Foundation at the above phone numbers and email address.

The Hanon Nature Center is scheduled to open by the end of the year near the corner of Highways 69 and 9 just north of Leland. Tax-deductible donations may be made to the Foundation. Donor names will be included on a wall inside the nature center for donations of $250 or more.