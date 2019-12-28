Foster Grandparents program holds annual winter dinner

Craig has been married over 50 years and has two sons, two daughter-in-laws and two grandsons. She is a retired University of Minnesota Extension educator and has been doing the apron program for 15 years in libraries, church groups including the Iowa State “Women Around Ag Conference” in Clear Lake.

She included the grandparents by bringing them up to hold aprons from weddings to every day work aprons. After she finished the program then it was time to stop looking at the many door prizes and start handing them out to the deserving, hardworking grandparents.

There were more than enough door prizes to go around a couple times which included pillows, flashlights, home décor and even coupons for free food items. The door prizes were gathered by staff and grandparents from area businesses and were also donated by the grandparents themselves. Thank you to all who donated towards the annual Winter Dinner.

One lucky winner from each table won the centerpiece for table which was a homemade snowman with a sleigh full on candy next to it. Grandma Jackie Ferch guessed the closest when guessing how many tootsie rolls were in the tree and she won the tree with over 200 pieces of candy in it.