Foster Grandparents program holds annual winter dinner

Food, door prizes, crafts and The Apron Lady were only a few reasons why the Foster Grandparent Program Winter Dinner was such a success last week.
Grandparents from Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd and Mitchell counties came to St. John Lutheran Church in Charles City to join in the celebration.
This annual event is a way for Foster Grandparents to connect with others who are in the program. The staff prepared for months along with getting the word out to all the Foster Grandparents and those who support the program.
There were also area supporters in attendance like Charles City Mayor Dean Andrews, City Administrator for Charles City Steve Diers and Floyd County Supervisor Linda Tjaden who is also on the Foster Grandparent Program Advisory Board.
Grandparents were able to decorate a tree cup, which was a paper cup decorated with colored puff balls, jewels and even a star on time. Craft time was led by Colleen Ortmeyer and Jennifer Lantz. While half the group was making tree cups the other half were with Sarah Merrifield and Jean Boley updating the policy and procedure books.
“Remembering the Apron” was the after-lunch program, which the grandparents in attendance were able to enjoy and remember when they wore their own aprons in their younger days. The Apron Lady, Shelia Craig came all the way from Preston, Minnesota, with a portion of her 400-piece collection of aprons. Aprons are not only for women as she showed with a few of the men’s aprons in her collection.
Craig has been married over 50 years and has two sons, two daughter-in-laws and two grandsons. She is a retired University of Minnesota Extension educator and has been doing the apron program for 15 years in libraries, church groups including the Iowa State “Women Around Ag Conference” in Clear Lake.
She included the grandparents by bringing them up to hold aprons from weddings to every day work aprons. After she finished the program then it was time to stop looking at the many door prizes and start handing them out to the deserving, hardworking grandparents.
There were more than enough door prizes to go around a couple times which included pillows, flashlights, home décor and even coupons for free food items. The door prizes were gathered by staff and grandparents from area businesses and were also donated by the grandparents themselves. Thank you to all who donated towards the annual Winter Dinner.
One lucky winner from each table won the centerpiece for table which was a homemade snowman with a sleigh full on candy next to it. Grandma Jackie Ferch guessed the closest when guessing how many tootsie rolls were in the tree and she won the tree with over 200 pieces of candy in it.
The Foster Grandparent Program helps bridge the gap between children and grandparents who are 55 years of age and older. There are many benefits to becoming a grandparent and training is available.
Come in today and check out the great benefits awaiting a future as a Foster Grandparent in the area call (641) 257-6327, email at f.grandparents@mchsi.com or check out the Foster Grandparents Program Charles City Facebook page. Never too late to make a difference in a child’s life.