Foster Grandparents get back to school

The Foster Grandparents program held its Back-to-School In-Service last week to get the Grandparents ready for the upcoming year.

According to a news release, the in-service included the annual blood borne training provided by Allie Weslman from the Floyd County Memorial Hospital.

After a day of training, the Grandparents tried on their new uniforms, a result of the program now being called AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparent Program. However, there is no change in the program itself, just the name. The City of Charles City will continue to be the local sponsor for the program as well.

“The AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparent Program will still be the program mentoring, tutoring and helping children in Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd and Mitchell counties,” said FGP Program Director Jennifer Lantz in the release. “We are excited to have the Foster Grandparents start the school year in their new uniforms and start the year with all the schools welcoming back the Grandparents after the uncertainty of the last couple years due to the COVID pandemic. We are looking forward to hearing the stories from our Grandparents about their ‘first day’ of school.”