Former West Hancock board member says COVID concerns prompted resignation

Kronemann said that no matter the organization, it is difficult to get all parties to agree on everything. He noted that many districts have five board members and West Hancock chose to have seven, which makes it even more difficult to gain consensus.

"In reality, they should not agree on everything, so that is a good thing," he said. "It means they actually discuss and consider things. From the beginning there was not necessarily agreement."

Kronemann said the district has faced COVID-19 policy and mask-wearing decisions over the past year. He noted that the school district started with no mask requirement and went to mask-wearing due to the number of students having to quarantine at the time. Kronemann said there was consideration of taking the risk of not requiring masks, noting that some districts in Iowa never did.

Kronemann said the district began its step-by-step process of allowing students to demask about five to six weeks ago. He said that students and staff can choose to do what is right for them, COVID-19 case numbers remain low, and there have not been recent COVID-19 cases.

Abels was the West Hancock educator of 22 years, who decided to run for the school board after retiring. She was the middle school library media staff person and a para educator.