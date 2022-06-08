Former Waldorf coach Wolfram named head cross country coach at Forest City

The Forest City Community School District has announced the hiring of D.J. Wolfram as the new head coach of the cross country program.

Wolfram began working for the district on June 1 as a full-time custodian. He will also serve as a high school assistant girls track coach and as the 8th grade boys basketball coach.

Most recently, Wolfram served as the head cross country coach and distance coach for track and field at Waldorf University. Prior to Waldorf, he coached distance runners at Judson University in Elgin, Illinois.

Wolfram has had the opportunity to coach conference champions, all-Americans, and national champions. He also has ten years of experience coaching youth basketball teams.

Wolfram had a successful high school and collegiate running career himself. At Aurora University, where he obtained his undergraduate degree, he helped the cross country team win three conference championships. He also competed in indoor and outdoor track and field at Aurora and holds a school record in the 4x800-meter relay, among other accolades.

“Beyond his coaching qualifications, D.J. is passionate about working with youth,” said Chad Moore, activities director at Forest City Schools. “He is a successful student-athlete himself and has a strong desire to motivate others.”

“This is a unique opportunity for me to bring my passions and qualifications all together at Forest City Schools," Wolfram said. "I have experience as an independent contractor and look forward to interacting with middle school and high school students as a custodian. I have competed since I was very young, and great coaches have molded me into the person I am today. I want to build on the athletics’ success at Forest City Schools as well as motivate athletes to be the best versions of themselves.”

Wolfram holds a master's degree in coaching education from Ohio University and a master's in organizational leadership from Judson University. His undergraduate degree from Aurora University is in sports management, with a minor in coaching and youth sports development. He holds USATF certifications in cross country and track and field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0